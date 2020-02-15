|
|
|
RAE
Alastair Montgomery Suddenly at home, Alastair
aged 76 years.
Much loved Husband of Sally,
Stepfather to Monty and Justine,
Brother to Martin,and Brother in law
to Jacqueline, loving Grandfather,
Formerly partner in Rae and Bean Veterinary Practice in Boroughbridge.
Funeral service to be held in All Saints Church, Staveley nr Knaresborough
on Tuesday 18th February at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations can be left in church and
will be divided between Church funds, British Heart Foundation
and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 15, 2020