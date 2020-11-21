Home

GRANT Albert Passed away peacefully on
8th November aged 93 at Riverhead Hall Residential Home, Driffield.
Late of Lockington.

Beloved husband of Gill, father of Stuart and Alistair and father-in-law of Emma.

A private family service will be held
at All Saints Church, Driffield followed by the committal at St Margaret's Church, Beswick.

All donations please to
St Margaret's Church, Beswick.


All enquiries to
Henry Naylor Funeral Directors,
Easterfield House, 1 New Road, Driffield, YO25 5DL, Tel. 01377 252222
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 21, 2020
