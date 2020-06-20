|
|
|
USHER
Albert George
Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 7 June 2020 at
St Elizabeth's Hospice, Ipswich
after a short illness.
Devoted Husband of Sylvia,
much loved Dad, Granda and Great Granda.
Formerly married to Margaret.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and was loved and
respected by all who knew him.
Blessing and Commendation at
St Mary's Church Grundisburgh at
1.45p.m. Tuesday 30 June 2020,
followed by a private family cremation.
No flowers please, but donations to
the RNLI may be sent to
Woodbridge Funeral Directors, 26 Quayside, Woodbridge, Suffolk, IP12 1BH.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 20, 2020