|
|
|
BURNS
Alice Mary
née Hainsworth
Aged 90
Died very peacefully at home
Wednesday 17th June,
surrounded by her family.
Loved and loving wife of
the late Austin Burns KSS.
Dearly loved and cherished
Mum, Nana, Great Nana and loyal friend.
Valued member of St Margaret Clitherow Church, Haxby, York.
Private Covid19 restricted burial at
Killingbeck Cemetery, Leeds.
Memorial service and celebration of
Alice's life to be held at a later date.
Donations gratefully received for
St Leonard's Hospice, York.
www.stleonardshospice.org.uk
/donate/tribute-pages
or cheques to St Leonards Hospice
in memory of Alice Burns.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 23, 2020