KAYE
Alison Margaret
Sadly passed away on
11th December, aged 59 years.
Beloved daughter of Bill and the late Margaret Kaye, who will be sadly
missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at
St Matthews Church on
Monday 6th of January at 1pm.
At Alison's request please wear bright colours. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to Sue Ryder, Leckhampton Hospice
c/o the Co-operative Funeralcare,
72 Landsdown Road, Cheltenham,
GL51 6QL Tel: 01242 580336.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 28, 2019