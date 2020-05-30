DALBY

Amy

Of Kirk Deighton, passed away

peacefully on 20th May 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Peter,

much loved and loving mother

of Anne and Catherine,

a devoted nanna of James,

Chris, Robert, and Emma.

A beautiful lady who will

be forever in our hearts.

The family would like to thank the staff

of Bilton Hall Nursing Home

for all their care and compassion.

Sadly, due to current restrictions,

the funeral will be private.



