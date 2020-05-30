DALBY
Amy
Of Kirk Deighton, passed away
peacefully on 20th May 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Peter,
much loved and loving mother
of Anne and Catherine,
a devoted nanna of James,
Chris, Robert, and Emma.
A beautiful lady who will
be forever in our hearts.
The family would like to thank the staff
of Bilton Hall Nursing Home
for all their care and compassion.
Sadly, due to current restrictions,
the funeral will be private.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 30, 2020.