CLARK Andrew Peacefully at Connaught Court Retirement Home in York on
23rd March 2020, aged 81 years, following a short illness.
Beloved husband of the late
Ann Clark, father of Dave, brother of Peter and Jeanette,
much loved uncle.
Musician, teacher, lecturer, conductor, composer, accompanist, organist.
Active in Mothers Union, Wakefield Concert Society, Concert goer, Opera lover, Past Master of White Rose Of York Lodge No 2491,
Past Grand Organist of England. Will be greatly missed by family, friends, colleagues, and all who knew him. In view of the current situation there will
be a private cremation at
Wakefield Crematorium, and a Service of Thanksgiving will be arranged when it becomes possible to plan one.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 9, 2020
