Home

POWERED BY

Services
Radcliffe Funeral Service (Honley, Holmfirth)
16 Westgate
Holmfirth, West Yorkshire HD9 6AA
01484 662324
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Cormack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Cormack

Notice Condolences

Andrew Cormack Notice
CORMACK Andrew Stephen On 5th September 2020,
peacefully at his home, Andrew,
aged 70 years.
Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth,
much loved dad of David and Tim,
father in law of Stacey, proud papa of Joshua and William,
loved brother of Angela and a
brother in law, uncle
and good friend to many.

A family service will take place in private. Donations, if wished, may be given for
the Huddersfield Town Foundation c/o
Radcliffe Funeral Service,
16 Westgate, Honley, Holmfirth,
HD9 6AA or online at radcliffefuneralservice.co.uk-obituaries. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -