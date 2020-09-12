|
|
|
CORMACK Andrew Stephen On 5th September 2020,
peacefully at his home, Andrew,
aged 70 years.
Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth,
much loved dad of David and Tim,
father in law of Stacey, proud papa of Joshua and William,
loved brother of Angela and a
brother in law, uncle
and good friend to many.
A family service will take place in private. Donations, if wished, may be given for
the Huddersfield Town Foundation c/o
Radcliffe Funeral Service,
16 Westgate, Honley, Holmfirth,
HD9 6AA or online at radcliffefuneralservice.co.uk-obituaries. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 12, 2020