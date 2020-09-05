Home

Fox Angela Mary
(formerly Sykes)
née Riley Peacefully at home,
Angela Mary Fox.

Loving mother of John, Paul and
the late Stephen; second mum to Vivien.
Adored by her grandchildren
and great grandchildren.

A private service will be held to
celebrate Angela's life.

No flowers by request but donations,
in lieu of flowers, would be welcome for
The Dogs Trust to be made online at
T W Birks & Son, Holmfirth -
Funeral notices.

All enquires T.W. Birks and Son
Tel: 01484 683322
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 5, 2020
