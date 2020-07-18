|
|
|
ELLMORE Ann Celia
(née Howell) Late of Bishop Monkton. Of Cropton, Pickering. Passed away peacefully in Scarborough Hall Care Home
on July 12th 2020 aged 75 years.
Adored and beloved wife of Chris
for 26 fabulous years and a much loved mum and grandma Celia.
A Private Funeral Service for
immediate family will take place at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough,
on Friday 24th July at 11:15am.
The cortege will leave Cropton at 10:15am for friends to pay their last respects.
Please abide to
social distancing regulations.
All enquiries to Adam Collier Funeral Services Tel 01751 477766.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 18, 2020