PENNINGTON
Ann
After a short illness Ann passed away peacefully on 6th January aged 75 years. Beloved wife of Peter and dearly loved cousin, sister in law and aunt.
Friend and supporter to many in the
Thorne and Moorends Community.

The funeral will take place on Friday
24th January at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, East Lane, Stainforth,
DN7 5EZ, 10.30am.
The family have requested the wearing of bright scarves or ties in celebration of Ann. The service will be followed by burial at Thorne Cemetery.
There will be a reception held at
Thorne RUFC following the service.
Family flowers only by request,
donations in lieu will be for Spring Lodge Supported Accommodation in Askern
and Help For Heroes.

Enquiries to Armitage Funeral Service,
The Chilterns, 3a Field Road, Thorne, Doncaster, DN8 4AG. Tel. 01405 812202
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 21, 2020
