|
|
|
Colquhoun Anne (Anna)
nee Briggs
Corbridge Suddenly in hospital on
20th September 2020, aged 69 years.
Anna, beloved wife of the late Ian,
dear mother of Annabelle, James and Andrew, much loved mother in law and
a loving Graname to Isla and Thomas
and sister of Roger, Sue and Jayne.
Private cremation, followed by a
Service of Thanksgiving at
St Andrew's Church Corbridge on
Tuesday 13th October at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to R S P B c/o
Dodd's of Hexham NE46 2EW.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 10, 2020