Tony Barker and Sons
84 High Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS23 6EA
01937 842 574
Anne Cummings

Anne Cummings Notice
CUMMINGS
Anne
(née Cowley)
Anne aged 79, former head teacher of
Lady Hastings School, Thorp Arch.
Passed away on March 8th at
St Monica's Hospital, Easingwold.

Beloved wife of David, dearest mother
of Fiona, much loved grandma to
William and Emelia and sister of John.

Funeral Service to be held at
All Saints Church, Thorp Arch on
Friday 20th March at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, may be given to
St Monica's Hospital, Easingwold.

Enquiries to
Barker and Son, Boston Spa
Tel: 01937 842574
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 17, 2020
