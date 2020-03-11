Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Fox

Notice Condolences

Anne Fox Notice
FOX
(nee Stanley)
Anne
Formerly of North Elmsall
February 22nd 2020
in hospital surrounded by love,
aged 82 years.

Loving Wife of the late Michael John Fox, much loved Mum, Grandma
and Great-Grandma.

Funeral Service to take place
Thursday 19th March, 2020
at Saint Margaret's Church,
North Elmsall at 12 noon.
Followed by Committal at
Pontefract Crematorium at 1.00pm.

Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations, in lieu to Ward 18, Patient Comfort Fund,
North Tyneside Hospital.

Enquiries:
E V Fox & Sons
Tel: 01977 642353
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -