|
|
|
FOX
(nee Stanley)
Anne
Formerly of North Elmsall
February 22nd 2020
in hospital surrounded by love,
aged 82 years.
Loving Wife of the late Michael John Fox, much loved Mum, Grandma
and Great-Grandma.
Funeral Service to take place
Thursday 19th March, 2020
at Saint Margaret's Church,
North Elmsall at 12 noon.
Followed by Committal at
Pontefract Crematorium at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations, in lieu to Ward 18, Patient Comfort Fund,
North Tyneside Hospital.
Enquiries:
E V Fox & Sons
Tel: 01977 642353
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 11, 2020