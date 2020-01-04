|
|
|
LENEHAN
ANNE
Peacefully on 23rd December 2019,
aged 82 years.
Much loved wife of the late Tony,
mum of Anthony, Jane and Ruth
and a loving gran.
The funeral service will take place at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on
Thursday 9th January at 2:20pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to be shared between the British Lung Foundation and Dementia UK may be given at the service.
Enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son Ltd,
Wetherby. Tel: 01937 588888.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 4, 2020