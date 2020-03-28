|
|
|
MOIR
Anne Patricia
(Of Haxby, York)
Passed away on 17th March 2020 in
St Leonard's Hospice, York.
Loving Wife of Roger, special mother to Michelle and the late Jonathan, nana to Liam and Ethan and sister to Diana.
Due to Government restrictions a private service will take place at York Crematorium on Thursday, 2nd April.
All flowers please to
JG Fielder & Son Funeral Directors.
A reception to enable family and friends to celebrate Tricia's life will be arranged when the current health epidemic is over.
All enquiries to
JG Fielder & Son Funeral Directors
on 01904 654460
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 28, 2020