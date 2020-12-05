Home

Anne Rutter Notice
RUTTER Anne
Formerly of Leeds
and recently of Oban,
passed away peacefully after
a short illness, aged 94 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Eric,
and a dearly loved Mum, Mum-in-Law,
Grandma, Great Grandma,
Auntie and Great Auntie.
She will be so sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Private cremation due to the current situation. Next year, in the Leeds area, family and friends will be invited to a celebration of Anne's life
(Covid permitting),
details to be advised.
In her memory donations can be
made directly to the RNLI or the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 5, 2020
