HODGETTS Anthony John
('Tony') Died peacefully at home in Bramhope, aged 87 years.
Dearly loved husband of Judith; father to Sally, Tim and Kate; grandfather to Tom,
Amelia, Livvie, Jack, Ben and Issy;
and great grandfather to Darcy.
A private family funeral service will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday, 7th August 2020.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a date to be confirmed.
Donations in Tony's memory would be appreciated to the Royal British Legion
through: The In Memory Team, The Royal British Legion, FREEPOST SN1457, Melksham, SN12 7BR or by ringing 0345 845 1945.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 24, 2020