McCLAY
Lt Col (retd)
Anthony John TD
Died peacefully on October 4th
at home in York after a long illness.
Much loved husband of the late Ann McClay, father of Sarah and Kate and proud
grandfather of Thomas, Daisy and Sophie.
His charisma, generosity and
superb wit will be greatly missed.
Due to current restrictions a private service will be held on October 20th.
Donations can be made in his memory to Hope and Homes for Children,
and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Enquiries to
J G Fielder & Son,
Funeral Directors, York
Tel 01904 654460.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 12, 2020