|
|
|
Mellor Anthony On 10th October 2020 at
Calderdale Royal Hospital,
Anthony, aged 85 years.
Much loved husband of Heather
and the late Glenda, and deeply missed
by his Son, James, Daughter-in-law Aline, and Grandson Walter.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral will take place on Friday 30th October at
St. Bartholomew's Church, Ripponden, followed by interment in the Church graveyard.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in memory of Anthony to Marie Curie via their website.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 24, 2020