|
|
|
Woodgate Anthony
(Bant)
Passed away peacefully in his sleep
at his home on 17th November,
aged 64, after a long, courageous
fight against cancer.
Beloved husband of Karen, much loved and very proud father of Ellen and the late Michael and his son in law Chris.Loving grandad to be to Baby Wood.
Much loved brother to Amanda and brothers in law Keith and Chris.
He was much loved by his late
parents Sidney and Marian and his parents in law Peter and the late Eileen.
Taken from us two weeks
after the tragic death of our
much adored only son Michael,
with who he is now reunited
and will be together always.
Rest in peace together
until we all meet again x
Our thanks go to all the many
people who cared for Anthony,
mainly the very caring
Doctor Crompton from
Church Lane Surgery,
and Dr Last and all his team at
The Robert Ogden Centre,
and the District Nurses
all of whom have been very kind
at this tragic time.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 21, 2020