MAUDE Arthur Townson Well respected Craven Farmer died peacefully at home surrounded by his
family, on Monday 12th October.
Devoted Husband to Betty, much loved Father to David, Jeremy, Jacqueline, Rachel and Robin.Loving Grandfather to twelve
grandchildren and Great Grandfather
to eleven great grandchildren.
The funeral service and burial will take place on Friday October 23rd, due to the current restrictions this will be for family only .No flowers by request but donations
would be appreciated to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service can be made
online at www.david-gallagher.co.uk.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 17, 2020