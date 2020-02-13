Home

PROCTER
Arthur
I.S.O.
Formerly of Bramley (Leeds)
Peacefully passed away on
2nd February 2020, aged 88.
A loving husband to Marian, a beloved
dad to Helen, a beloved father in law
to Robert and a treasured grandpa
to Rachel & Caroline.
The funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 26th February 2020 at
The Central Methodist Church, Pontefract
at 10:00 followed by the Committal
at Pontefract Crematorium at 11:00.
Family flowers only and donations in lieu
of flowers to Alzheimer's Society and the
West Riding Masonic Charities Limited.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 13, 2020
