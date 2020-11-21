|
|
|
Bidgood Audrey Miller
(née Goodyear) Of Harrogate, formerly of Huby
and Leeds. Died peacefully on
11th November 2020, aged 92.
Beloved wife of the late Derek,
mother to Fiona, Suzy and the late Paul.
Mother-in-law to Thierry and Anna, Granny to Fabrice, Jonathan, Charlie and George, great-granny to Viktor and Madyline. Due to current restrictions, a small funeral service will be held at St. Barnabas Church, Weeton on 25th November. The service will be recorded and a link available by request for those unable to attend. Donations in lieu of flowers in Audrey's memory would be greatly appreciated to Brain Tumour Research. All enquiries to Hubert Swainson Funeral Directors,
Tel. 01423 504571
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 21, 2020