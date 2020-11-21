Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Bidgood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Bidgood

Notice Condolences

Audrey Bidgood Notice
Bidgood Audrey Miller
(née Goodyear) Of Harrogate, formerly of Huby
and Leeds. Died peacefully on
11th November 2020, aged 92.
Beloved wife of the late Derek,
mother to Fiona, Suzy and the late Paul.
Mother-in-law to Thierry and Anna, Granny to Fabrice, Jonathan, Charlie and George, great-granny to Viktor and Madyline. Due to current restrictions, a small funeral service will be held at St. Barnabas Church, Weeton on 25th November. The service will be recorded and a link available by request for those unable to attend. Donations in lieu of flowers in Audrey's memory would be greatly appreciated to Brain Tumour Research. All enquiries to Hubert Swainson Funeral Directors,
Tel. 01423 504571
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -