FARRAR
Audrey
Beloved daughter of the late
Lewis and Lucy Farrar.
Passed away on 13th May 2020 at
St John's Hospice, Lancaster.
Formerly personnel manager at Rowntree Mackintosh - Nestle, based in Halifax.
Past lady captain at Bradley Hall Golf Club, Halifax and contributed to the
Calderdale Talking Newspaper.
Due to present restrictions a
private family funeral will take place.
Donations may be sent to St John's Hospice, Slyne Road, Lancaster, LA2 6ST.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 23, 2020