Audrey Kidd Notice
KIDD
Audrey
Aged 92, formerly of Shadwell.
Died peacefully at Teal Beck Nursing Home, Otley, on 1st May after a short illness.
Huge thanks to the staff there for
their care and kindness.

Beloved wife of the late George,
much loved mum and Granny to daughter Paula and granddaughters Annie and Isobel. She lived a long and happy life.

There will be a small funeral service at Rawdon on 28th May to be followed by a memorial service hopefully later this year.

No flowers please but donations to
Gipton Children's Centre for activity packs (cheques payable to Gipton FS Amenity).
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 23, 2020
