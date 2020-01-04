Home

CROSBIE
Avril
(Edinburgh)

Peacefully at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on Sunday 29 December 2019, Avril, formerly of Kirk Ella, Yorkshire.
Beloved wife of the late George,
much loved and loving stepmother to Lesley and the late Eileen, proud and loving grandmother to Catriona, Sarah and Marianne and cherished great grandmother to Soren, Wilfred and Bertram.
Funeral Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Friday 17 January 2020, at 11.30am, to which all family and friends are warmly invited.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 4, 2020
