Notice Condolences

Barbara Farrar Notice
FARRAR Barbara Mary
(Nee Gledhill) On 7th September 2020,
Barbara, aged 88 years.

Beloved wife of the late Ron,
much loved mother of Anne and Richard,
a devoted and proud grandma of Sam,
Joe and Alex, a loving great grandma,
sister, sister in law and auntie.

There will be a private
family funeral service.
Donations, if wished may be given
for the Alzheimer's Society c/o
Radcliffe Funeral Service, 16 Westgate, Honley, Holmfirth, HD9 6AA or online at radcliffefuneralservice.co.uk -obituaries.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 12, 2020
