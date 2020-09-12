|
|
|
FARRAR Barbara Mary
(Nee Gledhill) On 7th September 2020,
Barbara, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ron,
much loved mother of Anne and Richard,
a devoted and proud grandma of Sam,
Joe and Alex, a loving great grandma,
sister, sister in law and auntie.
There will be a private
family funeral service.
Donations, if wished may be given
for the Alzheimer's Society c/o
Radcliffe Funeral Service, 16 Westgate, Honley, Holmfirth, HD9 6AA or online at radcliffefuneralservice.co.uk -obituaries.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 12, 2020