JOWETT
Barbara
(nee Wood)
On 4th May at Herncliffe Care Home.
Barbara aged 84 years of Addingham.
Beloved wife of David, much loved mum of Carl, Clive, Nigel and Christopher,
step mum of Judith, Edward and Rachael,
a loving grandma and great grandma.
A private funeral will take place
at this time, a memorial service
will be held later in the year.
The family would like to take
this opportunity to thank the staff of
the Garden Wing at Herncliff for
their care and support.
Further enquires to
Jacksons Funeral Services,
11 Bolton Road, Silsden, BD20 0JY.
To leave a message of condolence online please visit our obituaries page at www.jacksonsfuneralservices.co.uk
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 8, 2020