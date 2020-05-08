Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Jowett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jowett

Notice Condolences

Barbara Jowett Notice
JOWETT
Barbara
(nee Wood)
On 4th May at Herncliffe Care Home.
Barbara aged 84 years of Addingham.
Beloved wife of David, much loved mum of Carl, Clive, Nigel and Christopher,
step mum of Judith, Edward and Rachael,
a loving grandma and great grandma.
A private funeral will take place
at this time, a memorial service
will be held later in the year.
The family would like to take
this opportunity to thank the staff of
the Garden Wing at Herncliff for
their care and support.
Further enquires to
Jacksons Funeral Services,
11 Bolton Road, Silsden, BD20 0JY.
To leave a message of condolence online please visit our obituaries page at www.jacksonsfuneralservices.co.uk
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -