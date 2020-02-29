|
|
|
Calvert
Barry Edmund
Of Thorp Arch,
passed away peacefully on
25th February 2020, aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Dianne,
much loved father of
Ainsley, Helena and the late Melissa
and treasured grandpa of Charles, Freddie,
Archie, Florence and Gabriel.
The funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Boston Spa on
Monday 16th March at 11.30am followed
by interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu will be shared between
St Mary's Church and
Alzheimer's Research UK,
a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquires please to
J. Wilson & Sons, Funeral Directors,
Boston Spa, 01937 842574
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 29, 2020