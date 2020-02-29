Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tony Barker and Sons
84 High Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS23 6EA
01937 842 574
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:30
St Mary's Church
Boston Spa
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Calvert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Calvert

Notice Condolences

Barry Calvert Notice
Calvert
Barry Edmund
Of Thorp Arch,
passed away peacefully on
25th February 2020, aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Dianne,
much loved father of
Ainsley, Helena and the late Melissa
and treasured grandpa of Charles, Freddie,
Archie, Florence and Gabriel.
The funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Boston Spa on
Monday 16th March at 11.30am followed
by interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu will be shared between
St Mary's Church and
Alzheimer's Research UK,
a plate will be provided at the service.

All enquires please to
J. Wilson & Sons, Funeral Directors,
Boston Spa, 01937 842574
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -