Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Duckitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Duckitt

Notice Condolences

Barry Duckitt Notice
DUCKITT
Barry (Farmer)
Passed away peacefully on January 24th in hospital, aged 76 years and of Sykehouse.
Dearly beloved Husband of Brenda,
dearly loved Dad, Step Dad,
Grandad, Brother and Uncle.
A private interment in the
Meadow Cemetery, Owston followed by a Celebration of Barry's life at Owston Hall on Monday February 17th at 11-30am.
The family have requested for people
to wear casual attire.
No flowers by request please
but if desired, donations in memory of
Barry for Yorkshire Air Ambulance,
a plate will be provided at Owston Hall.
Enq to B A Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake. Tel 01302 841296
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -