|
|
|
DUCKITT
Barry (Farmer)
Passed away peacefully on January 24th in hospital, aged 76 years and of Sykehouse.
Dearly beloved Husband of Brenda,
dearly loved Dad, Step Dad,
Grandad, Brother and Uncle.
A private interment in the
Meadow Cemetery, Owston followed by a Celebration of Barry's life at Owston Hall on Monday February 17th at 11-30am.
The family have requested for people
to wear casual attire.
No flowers by request please
but if desired, donations in memory of
Barry for Yorkshire Air Ambulance,
a plate will be provided at Owston Hall.
Enq to B A Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake. Tel 01302 841296
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 8, 2020