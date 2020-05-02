|
|
|
SEELS
Benjamin Joseph
Iredale
Passed peacefully at York Hospital
on Sunday 26th April, aged 81.
Former farmer at
Stubbs Hall Farm, Walden Stubbs.
Loved and adored by all,
he will be deeply missed.
Funeral service to take place at
Campsall Cemetery on
Friday 15th May at 2pm.
Current restrictions limit the
number of attendees to 10.
If anyone would like to attend,
can you please contact us to see
if there are any places available.
All enquiries to
Infinity Funeral Arrangements -
South Elmsall - 0800 772 3735.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 2, 2020