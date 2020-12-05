|
READ Beryl Margaret
(née Allan) Passed away on November 26th at home, at Grove Park Care Home, Headingley, Leeds.
A much loved wife of the late
Peter and dearly loved mother,
nana and great-nana.
A special thank you to the staff
at Grove Park Care Home for
their love and care of Beryl.
A funeral service will take place
on December 16th at
Lawnswood Crematorium.
Donations in Beryl's memory to
The Alzheimer's Society, if desired.
All enquiries to Slater's of Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2582395
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 5, 2020