Slater's of Horsforth Ltd (Horsforth)
Oakford House, 291 Low Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 5BA
0113 258 2395
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020
Lawnswood Crematorium
Beryl Read Notice
READ Beryl Margaret
(née Allan) Passed away on November 26th at home, at Grove Park Care Home, Headingley, Leeds.

A much loved wife of the late
Peter and dearly loved mother,
nana and great-nana.
A special thank you to the staff
at Grove Park Care Home for
their love and care of Beryl.

A funeral service will take place
on December 16th at
Lawnswood Crematorium.
Donations in Beryl's memory to
The Alzheimer's Society, if desired.

All enquiries to Slater's of Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2582395
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 5, 2020
