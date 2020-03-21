Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie Watkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie Watkin

Notice Condolences

Bessie Watkin Notice
WATKIN
Bessie Hodgson
(née Booth)
Late of Hetton Lodge, Hetton, died peacefully at Town End Care Home, Crosshills 17th March, aged 98.
She will be missed by her two daughters,
a granddaughter and
two great grandchildren.
Private Cremation.
Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to the Dogs Trust, Blue Cross, The Donkey Sanctuary and RSPCA.
A reception to enable friends to celebrate Bessie's life will be announced later when the current epidemic is safely over.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -