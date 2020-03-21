|
|
|
WATKIN
Bessie Hodgson
(née Booth)
Late of Hetton Lodge, Hetton, died peacefully at Town End Care Home, Crosshills 17th March, aged 98.
She will be missed by her two daughters,
a granddaughter and
two great grandchildren.
Private Cremation.
Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to the Dogs Trust, Blue Cross, The Donkey Sanctuary and RSPCA.
A reception to enable friends to celebrate Bessie's life will be announced later when the current epidemic is safely over.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 21, 2020