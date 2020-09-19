|
BERTRAND Betty Aunt of George, Stephen
and Julie Anne.
Died peacefully aged 89 at
Grove Park Care Home,
late of Wedgewood Court, Roundhay, Leeds.
Retired Lecturer at
Thomas Danby College,
past Lady Captain at Moortown Golf Club and Former Chair at the Millenium Tapestry Trust.
Funeral service and Cremation at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
24th September 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations direct to
Alzheimers Society.
All enquiries to
Moortown Funeralcare on
0113 268 9765
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 19, 2020