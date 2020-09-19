Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Bertrand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Bertrand

Notice Condolences

Betty Bertrand Notice
BERTRAND Betty Aunt of George, Stephen
and Julie Anne.
Died peacefully aged 89 at
Grove Park Care Home,
late of Wedgewood Court, Roundhay, Leeds.
Retired Lecturer at
Thomas Danby College,
past Lady Captain at Moortown Golf Club and Former Chair at the Millenium Tapestry Trust.
Funeral service and Cremation at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
24th September 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations direct to
Alzheimers Society.
All enquiries to
Moortown Funeralcare on
0113 268 9765
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -