DUCKELS
Betty
Passed away peacefully at Osborne House, Selby, on 16th May 2020, aged 92.
Much loved mum to Kenneth, Colin , and Valerie, and mum-in-law to Joan, Janet, and Phil, and grandma and great grandma.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A private family service will be held
at York Crematorium in accordance
with current restrictions.
A Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Betty's life will take place at
St. James Church, Selby,
when circumstances permit.
Our thanks to all who cared for her at Osborne House, and Selby and York hospitals over the last 6 months.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 23, 2020
