HARRINGTON
Betty
On February 27th 2020, peacefully
at Herncliffe Care Home,
Betty, aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jerome,
much loved mother of Jane, Jo, Rachel
and Rebecca, loving mother in law,
granny and great granny.
The funeral service will take place on Monday March 30th at St. Mary's Church, Banks Lane, Riddlesden, Keighley at 10:15am followed by cremation at
Oakworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations would be appreciated to St. Mary's Church and Manorlands Hospice.
A box will be provided at the church for
this purpose or may be made online at www.david-gallagher.co.uk.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 7, 2020