Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Harrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Harrington

Notice Condolences

Betty Harrington Notice
HARRINGTON
Betty
PLEASE NOTE AMENDED FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS.
On February 27th 2020 peacefully at Herncliffe Care Home, Betty aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jerome, much loved mother of Jane, Jo, Rachel and Rebecca, loving mother in law, granny and
great granny. The family will hold a
small family funeral service and cremation which will take place on Monday March 30th at Oakworth Crematorium at 11:30am. Service of celebration of life
will take place later in the year to which
all will be welcome. Family flowers
only please but donations would be appreciated to St. Mary's Church and
Manorlands Hospice and may be made online at www.david-gallagher.co.uk.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -