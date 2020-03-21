|
|
|
HARRINGTON
Betty
PLEASE NOTE AMENDED FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS.
On February 27th 2020 peacefully at Herncliffe Care Home, Betty aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jerome, much loved mother of Jane, Jo, Rachel and Rebecca, loving mother in law, granny and
great granny. The family will hold a
small family funeral service and cremation which will take place on Monday March 30th at Oakworth Crematorium at 11:30am. Service of celebration of life
will take place later in the year to which
all will be welcome. Family flowers
only please but donations would be appreciated to St. Mary's Church and
Manorlands Hospice and may be made online at www.david-gallagher.co.uk.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 21, 2020