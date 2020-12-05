|
Moxon Betty Of Ryecroft Harden.
It is with great sadness that we announce Betty's death
at the age of 86.
Her life came to a peaceful end at Manorlands Hospice on Saturday 28th November 2020.
Wife of the late (Christopher) John Moxon, mother to Debby and Victoria, granny to Claudia, Evie, Lottie, Phoebe and Murray, great granny to Audrey, Rommy, Thora and Otto, sister to Dorcas, sister-in-law to Cathy
and aunt to many.
Betty was much loved and will be remembered and greatly missed
by many.
Donations in Betty's memory may be made to Manorlands via Just Giving
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bettymoxon
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 5, 2020