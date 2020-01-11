|
|
|
PATCHETT
Betty
On 6th January 2020. Betty
(née Laycock), aged 100 years,
formerly of Lidget Green,
Clayton Heights and Grange-over-Sands,
passed away peacefully at
The Old Vicarage Care Home,
Allithwaite.
Loving wife of the late Ken Broadley
and latterly the late Arthur Patchett.
Much loved mother, step mother, granny, great granny and aunty.
The funeral service will take place
at the United Reformed Church,
Grange-over-Sands on Thursday
16th January at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please; donations
in memory of Betty for NSPCC,
may be sent to Alan Postlethwaite,
Funeral Director,
Windermere Road, Grange-over-Sands.
LA11 6EG. Tel: 015395 33040
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 11, 2020