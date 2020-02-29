|
|
|
ROCKLIFF
(Née Gowthorpe)
Betty
Of Camblesforth.
Peacefully on 18th February 2020,
aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved mother of Carole and Ian, much loved mother-in-law of Sara and a treasured grandma and great grandma.
Also much loved sister of the late Peter.
Funeral service to be held at Drax Church on Monday 9th March at 11.30a.m. prior to a private interment in Drax Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired, for Drax Church fabric fund on the plate provided at the service.
For further details please contact
J Punton & Son Funeral Directors
on 01405 860382
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 29, 2020