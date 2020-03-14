Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Punton & Son Ltd (Snaith, Goole)
1 Market Place
Snaith, East Yorkshire DN14 9HE
01405 860382
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Rockliff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Rockliff

Notice

Betty Rockliff Notice
ROCKLIFF
(nee Gowthorpe)
Betty
Carole and Ian wish to thank everyone for the cards, flowers and messages of condolence they received following the loss of their dear mother, Betty.
Thank you to all who attended the
Service of Thanksgiving for Betty with special thanks to Reverend Anna Burr
for help in arranging and then conducting the lovely service.
Special thanks also to John and Mark Punton for their care, efficiency and attention to detail with the funeral arrangements.
Thank you to Carlton Towers for the refreshments and professionalism with the planning and to Milners of Goole for the beautiful floral tributes.
Also, grateful thanks to Westfield Park Residential Home at Hook for such wonderful care of Betty and their kindness towards both Betty and her family.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -