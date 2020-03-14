|
|
|
ROCKLIFF
(nee Gowthorpe)
Betty
Carole and Ian wish to thank everyone for the cards, flowers and messages of condolence they received following the loss of their dear mother, Betty.
Thank you to all who attended the
Service of Thanksgiving for Betty with special thanks to Reverend Anna Burr
for help in arranging and then conducting the lovely service.
Special thanks also to John and Mark Punton for their care, efficiency and attention to detail with the funeral arrangements.
Thank you to Carlton Towers for the refreshments and professionalism with the planning and to Milners of Goole for the beautiful floral tributes.
Also, grateful thanks to Westfield Park Residential Home at Hook for such wonderful care of Betty and their kindness towards both Betty and her family.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 14, 2020