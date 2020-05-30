WHATMUFF
Betty
Passed away on May 19th,
in Wheatfields Hospice, aged 94.
Beloved mother of Paul and Barbara,
mother-in-law of Vicki and Michael, much loved gran of Rob and Lucy, Angela and John and adored great-gran of Milly,
Bobby, Finley and Felicity Betty.
She will be greatly missed.
Private cremation.
Enquiries to J Waite & Son,
Tel. 01943 872485
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 30, 2020.