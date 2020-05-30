Or Copy this URL to Share

WHATMUFF

Betty

Passed away on May 19th,

in Wheatfields Hospice, aged 94.

Beloved mother of Paul and Barbara,

mother-in-law of Vicki and Michael, much loved gran of Rob and Lucy, Angela and John and adored great-gran of Milly,

Bobby, Finley and Felicity Betty.

She will be greatly missed.

Private cremation.



Enquiries to J Waite & Son,

Tel. 01943 872485



