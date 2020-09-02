|
|
|
WOOD Betty Cynthia Noreen
(formerly Hartley) Died peacefully in Hopton Cottage
Care Home on 30 August, aged 103.
Much loved widow of the late Dennis and fondly remembered by extended family and many friends, including members past and present of Dewsbury District Golf Club and the staff at Hopton Cottages who cared for her so attentively these seven plus years.
She brought lightness and laughter wherever she went.
All enquiries to
Joseph Sheard Funeral Directors, Mirfield, Tel; 01924 492219
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 2, 2020