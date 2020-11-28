|
|
|
BOOTH BOB Peacefully passed away
at home after a long illness
on November 18th 2020,
aged 68 years.
A highly respected fish farmer
from Thornton-le-Dale.
Beloved son of the late
Dorothy & Robert,
dearest brother of Sheila,
also loving brother-in-law of Tony, loving step-father of Tom,
Jake and Max.
Bob will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
A private funeral service will be held
at the East Riding Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for York Hospital Haematology and Oncology dept.
All enquiries & donations to
E & AR Agar Funeral Directors
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 28, 2020