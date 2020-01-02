|
|
|
NAUGHTON
Brendan James
Peacefully, at Windsor Court Care home, Wetherby on 26th December, aged 90, following a long illness.
Beloved husband of Betty,
much loved father of Shelley and Tim
and father-in-law of Jo.
So loved by all his grandchildren -
Matthew, Ben, Emma, James and Johnnie.
Private Cremation followed by a Celebration of Brendan's life, to be held at
St Joseph's Catholic Church, Wetherby, on 10th January 2020, at 11.30am. All welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations can be made to Katangi Project c/o
St Joseph's Church, Wetherby.
Funeral Directors Joseph C Roberts,
01423 887824.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 2, 2020