COTTAM Brian Geoffrey
Passed away peacefully after a long illness at home surrounded by family.
Dearly loved husband of Shirley
and of late wife Anne.
Father to Deborah, Andrew and Charlotte and a much loved father-in-law
and grandfather.
Brian trained as a Quantity Surveyor in Harrogate before working for a number of
established construction companies in a range of leadership positions.
He latterly managed his own
building development company.
He contributed to his local community initially as a local councillor and
school governor before becoming
Chairman of Ryedale District Council.
Upon retirement he held the position of Chairman of Yorkshire Housing and spent much time raising money for
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Donations in memory of Brian to be shared between Macmillan Cancer Support
and Yorkshire Air Ambulance c/o
Lewis Scorah and Son Funeral Directors,
223 Leeds Road,
Lofthouse, Wakefield, WF3 3NF.
Due to circumstances the funeral service will be private and family only.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 10, 2020